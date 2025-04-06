Gaurav Khanna's latest dish left judges Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna amazed, could not impress some netizens as they alleged that the desert was not his original creation but copied from Swiss-based chef. Netizens reacted after watching a viral video from Celebrity MasterChef.

Actor Gaurav Khanna from the show Celebrity MasterChef has been impressing judges and fans alike with his tasteful creations of dishes. However, his latest culinary skill, though, left judges Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna amazed, could not impress some netizens as they alleged that the desert he made was not his original creation but copied from Swiss-based chef. Netizens reacted after watching a viral video of Gaurav Khanna’s desert.

Gaurav Khanna impresses judges of Celebrity MasterChef

Celebrity MasterChef’s new promo showing Gaurav Khanna presenting his sweet dish went viral on social media. He has made a visually stunning, honey filled sweet desert with all his creativity and culinary skills which he presented to the judges. Where, Ranveer called it a ‘live desert’, Vikas said that there have been times he had seen repeated dishes but did not expect a new dish like this.

Vikas Khanna said, “There are times when I feel like I’ve seen everything and it’s just a repeat. But this… this is something new. Yeh nahi expect kiya tha." While Ranveer, who seemed stunned said, “Yeh dessert zinda hai, drop by drop. Ek hi dil hai dost, kitni baar jeetoge?"

The viral dish garnered praise from many social media users but could not pass the test from them all. Some claimed that his dish was not original but is taken from Swiss chef, Dives Josh, who took the picture of himself with his dish and uploaded on Instagram. He shared the picture along with a promo of the show featuring Gaurav Khanna and took a dig at his creation by posting laughing emojis and captioning it as “Well done, so creative…"

In another Instagram story, he shared the dish by him and wrote “original”.

Social media slams Gaurav for copying dish

A social media user who posted the image of Gaurav Khanna’s dish along with that of the Swiss chef wrote, “Whoevr the owner of dish I want to tell him Sir u prepared beautiful dish & #Gauravkhanna took it as an inspiration, rest dish is different In #CelebrityMasterChef evry contestant is doing same nothing is new even 2day guest chef made it clear They r actors not trained chefs.” However, replying to the post a user came in defence and wrote, “I just want @TheVikasKhanna and @ranveerbrar , please sir if something can be done from your side. Aren't most dishes inspired by or replicated sometime or the other? #CelebrityMasterChef It seems very embarrassing please do look into this People are trolling Gaurav Khanna.”

Many have come in defence of the celebrity with some saying that his dish is better than the original and some saying that many of his elements seems different from the Swiss chef. A user said that inspiration can come from anything and anyone with some original inputs from the maker.