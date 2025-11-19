CCTV footage shows 20 masked hooligans attacking newly opened café in Bhopal, FIR registered

Pakistan Exposed: Ex-PoK PM's shocking admission on Red Fort blast, he says...
VIRAL
A shocking incident from Bhopal was captured on camera, showing a group of miscreants barging into a cafe and vandalising its property, leaving customers panicked.
According to the reports, the incident took place on Hoshangabad Road, where over 20 armed and masked miscreants entered the newly-opened Magic Spot Café on Monday evening and created destruction within 2 minutes.
The shocking incident was recorded on the CCTV cameras, which are circulating on the internet.
November 19, 2025
The viral clip shows a group of people entering the cafe with sticks and starting to vandalise the cafe's furniture.
According to several reports, the attackers were allegedly led by a resident named Rajesh; however, officials have stated that no robbery happened during the incident. After the attack, 2 suspects were detained by Misrod police for questioning.
Police have established a dedicated team to investigate the case, and CCTV footage has been recovered as key evidence.
Officials from three police stations, including Misrod, Bagsewaniya and Karata Hills area, are currently investigating the matter.
The cafe operator has filed an FIR against 5 identified men and several unidentified attackers.
The authorities are actively investigating the motive behind the attack and searching for the other accused.
