Headlines

World's highest-paid actress died 60 years ago, still earns more than Gal Gadot, Margot Robbie, Zendaya, Priyanka today

Viral video: Cat stays by ailing dog's side, touches hearts online

India's highest paid actor may quit film industry, it's not Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Jr NTR, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay, Salman

Courageous Chandigarh man risks life to save puppy trapped in rising floodwaters, watch

Delhi-NCR news: 3 close aides of gangster Sube Gurjar arrested

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India's highest paid actor may quit film industry, it's not Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Jr NTR, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay, Salman

Delhi-NCR news: 3 close aides of gangster Sube Gurjar arrested

Courageous Chandigarh man risks life to save puppy trapped in rising floodwaters, watch

Laziest creatures of the animal kingdom

Benefits of eating curd

8 surprising health benefits of red rice

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Meet Vijay Krishna, The Kerala Story star, who ran away from home at 15 to become an actor

Bigg Boss OTT 2: From Puneet Superstar to Jad Hadid, controversies that grabbed headlines

Priest kills 30-year-old lover and Biparjoy intensifies into extremely severe cyclonic storm, DNA News Wrap, June 11

DNA | Missing Titanic submarine: What do we know about OceanGate's Titan sub disappearance?

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi recalls her casting couch experience, says ‘director asked me to…’

Vivek Agnihotri reacts to netizen asking him to 'clash' with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: 'We aren't in Bollywood game...'

Gajraj Rao reveals why he refused to reduce his fees, says ‘I have slept hungry, listened to abuse…’

HomeViral

viral

Viral video: Cat stays by ailing dog's side, touches hearts online

Cat's unwavering loyalty to sick dog touches hearts, showcasing an unbreakable bond and inspiring devotion

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 11:35 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

New Delhi: In the vast realm of videos showcasing the age-old rivalry between dogs and cats, there are rare gems that exhibit the most heartwarming bonds between these unlikely companions. One such extraordinary moment has recently resurfaced on Twitter, captivating viewers with its touching portrayal of the deep connection between a cat and a dog.

Filmed in Bambang, Philippines in 2022, this endearing video stars Tamu the cat and Bunso the dog. What sets this clip apart is the tender scene it depicts—a moment of solace and comfort between the two animals. Bunso lies on a bed with a saline channel in his paw, presumably recovering from a medical procedure. In this vulnerable state, Tamu, the ever-faithful feline, offers unwavering companionship and support.

As the video progresses, a person attempts to separate Tamu from Bunso, perhaps assuming that the cat's presence could disturb the dog's recovery. However, Tamu resists, refusing to be torn away from its furry friend. Instead, the devoted cat snuggles up next to Bunso, providing solace and reassurance. This act of empathy and understanding speaks volumes about the depth of their bond.

The resurfaced video quickly caught the attention of online viewers and has since garnered over 723k views, accompanied by an outpouring of emotional responses. Many viewers were deeply touched by the genuine display of connection between Tamu and Bunso, finding themselves moved to tears by the sight. Additionally, numerous individuals expressed concern for Bunso's well-being, showing a genuine investment in the dog's recovery and future.

The profound impact of this video lies in its ability to remind us of the extraordinary connections that can form between animals, transcending societal expectations and stereotypes. The genuine care and empathy demonstrated by Tamu towards Bunso serve as a powerful testament to the capacity for compassion that exists within the animal kingdom.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

BCCI Secy confirms Asia Cup 2023 schedule finalised, details inside

As Super 30 turns 4, Hrithik Roshan reflects on the ‘deep imprint’ it left on him: Check photos

‘Ajith Kumar is not a gentleman’ — Producer Manickam Narayanan accuses the actor of cheating: Here’s why

MS Dhoni trolls CSK teammate, calls India star ‘drug’ he won’t see 'matured'

Heeramandi: Sonakshi Sinha opens up about her equation with Sanjay Leela Bhansali: ‘Sir has always been fond of me’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Meet Vijay Krishna, The Kerala Story star, who ran away from home at 15 to become an actor

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone: 5 times Bollywood celebs wore outfits that we can afford too

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE