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Viral video: CarryMinati recreates PM Narendra Modi- Giorgia Meloni's Melody moment with MrBeast, internet can't handle it: 'No way, it's AI'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi can make anything viral, and his recent Melody moment with Georgia Meloni has now inspired countless memes, including the one from CarryMinati and MrBeast.

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Simran Singh

Updated : May 30, 2026, 09:06 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: CarryMinati recreates PM Narendra Modi- Giorgia Meloni's Melody moment with MrBeast, internet can't handle it: 'No way, it's AI'
MrBeast with CarryMinati, PM Narendra Modi with Giorgia Meloni (Image source: Screengrab)
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We have heard about crossovers, now see the 'biggest crossover of the year'. Popular digital content creator Ajey Nagar, aka the popular CarryMinati, has collaborated with Jimmy Donaldson, aka the globally popular influencer MrBeast, and they have joined forces over Melody. Sounds so unreal, right? But that's the truth. Ever since India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted Melody chocolate to Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, it has become the biggest meme of the year. The gesture has met with mixed responses, but it's an instant hit on social media. CarryMinati also decided to cash in on the trend, and he made a reel with MrBeast, recreating the Melody moment, and ultimately setting the internet on fire. 

MrBeast's reaction to CarryMinati's chocolaty gift

In the viral reel, a happy CarryMinati enters the frame. MrBeast, sitting beside him, brings his signature lively energy while replicating the same smiling camera angles in the selfie-video, which made the original clip memorable. Carry uploaded the reel with the caption, "Bahar ke doston ko gift dete rehna chahiye." In the video, Jimmy says, "My friend brought me a gift. A very-very good toffee." Carry pulls up the packet and says, "Melody" with a smile, leaving MrBeast chuckling. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@carryminati)

The internet can't handle the 'crossover of the year'

As expected, the reel went viral in no time. Netizens are finding it unreal to believe that Ajey and Jimmy have come together and recreated the biggest meme of the year. An internet user wrote, "No way, it's AI." Another internet user wrote, "Unexpected collab before GTA 6." A netizen joked, "Yeh reel delete hogi." One of the netizens wrote, "No Modi harmed in this video." 

CarryMinati to feature in Beast Games Season 2

Back in February 2026, MrBeast revealed that Carry will participate in the high-octane competitive series, Beast Games season 2. Inspired by 456,000 Squid Game in Real Life, the record-breaking show on YouTube shows contestants striving through tough obstacles on giant sets for a $5 million prize, which is reportedly the largest single cash payout in reality television history.

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