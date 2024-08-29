Viral video: Caretaker's lightning swift reflexes save him from massive snake's quick strike

Reptile expert Jay Brewer narrowly escaped a snake attack in a viral Instagram video, which has garnered over 15.5 million views.

A video posted by reptile expert Jay Brewer has taken social media by storm after he narrowly escaped an attack by a massive snake. The clip, which has now racked up over 15.5 million views on Instagram, shows Brewer interacting with a large snake in a box-like compartment when the reptile suddenly lunges at his face. Brewer, though momentarily distracted, managed to dodge the strike in the nick of time.

In the video, Brewer can be seen explaining the snake's behavior while holding a stick near it. Just as he momentarily shifts his gaze, the snake strikes with alarming speed. “The second I shifted my eyes off, she knew she was ready to jump. That is incredible,” Brewer remarked. Despite the heart-stopping moment, he avoided injury.

The caption accompanying the video read, “A VERY VERY CLOSE CALL. This big girl struck at me as soon as I turned my eyes away. Snakes aren’t just sneaky, they are also very smart.”

The video, shared over a month ago, has sparked a wide range of reactions from viewers, from awe to concern.

One user commented, “Man, that’s a lot of force with that strike. It probably would feel like a punch from Mike Tyson.”

Another wrote, “Dude, is this not enough reason to quit this job?”

A concerned viewer warned, “Mate, I hope I’m wrong, but you and the other girl might have your days counted if you keep fooling around with those massive snakes. Stay safe.”

“Maybe she’s telling you she’s had enough and wants to be freed into the wild,” someone suggested, while another speculated, “I think she was protecting her eggs.”