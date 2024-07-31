Viral video captures 'magical moment' of baby shark's birth at Dubai aquarium, watch

The Dubai Aquarium, one of the world's largest suspended aquariums, witnessed the birth of a baby shark, a rare and enchanting event that thrilled visitors at the mall. To celebrate this special occasion, the Emaar-managed aquarium shared a heartwarming video on Instagram, capturing the “magical moment” of the newborn shark’s arrival.

The video shows the astonishing birth of the baby shark as it glides across the water’s surface before swiftly dashing to the opposite end of the tank. The post’s caption reads, “Witnessing a baby shark come to life this morning at our aquarium was such a magical moment. Tag us in your stories if you find the little one swimming around!”

Since its posting on July 29, the video has garnered significant attention, amassing over 20,000 views. The comments section is filled with joy and awe, with many users describing the event as “wholesome” and “beautiful.”

Several visitors recounted their encounters with the young shark, sharing their excitement. One user commented, “How beautiful.” Another added, “So wholesome to watch this.” A delighted visitor wrote, “Awesome! We were there yesterday and diving, we saw that baby still with the mother and it’s miraculous to have it born today.”

Other comments emphasized the importance of proper care for the newborn shark. “They have to move him alone to a pond until he learns to eat. I am a specialist in reproducing sharks in controlled facilities,” remarked a knowledgeable user.