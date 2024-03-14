Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video captures intense lion ambush on impalas, what happens next will shock you

Meet bahu of Mukesh Ambani’s ‘brother’, she bought home near Rs 15000 crore Antilia, Rohit Sharma is her…

Meet lesser-known siblings of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's bahu Shloka Mehta

Eight-eyed, eight-legged scorpion species discovered in Thai National Park, details here

Meet man who helps Mukesh Ambani earn crores per month, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, VIT, his name is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video captures intense lion ambush on impalas, what happens next will shock you

Meet bahu of Mukesh Ambani’s ‘brother’, she bought home near Rs 15000 crore Antilia, Rohit Sharma is her…

Meet lesser-known siblings of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's bahu Shloka Mehta

7 Bollywood stars who own luxurious Rolls Royce cars worth crores

Uric acid: 10 natural home remedies for gout

5 highest-grossing films of Aamir Khan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Meet actor who earned Rs 75 lakh per word, charges more than Shah Rukh, Salman; even his flop earned Rs 1000 crore

Not Raj Kapoor, Rajesh Khanna, Dilip Kumar, but this acting legend will make a comeback years after death with AI's help

Shah Rukh Khan teaches Ed Sheeran his signature pose in viral video, Farah Khan says, 'if this was the last thing...'

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video captures intense lion ambush on impalas, what happens next will shock you

A gripping video capturing a dramatic lion ambush on a herd of impalas in Matusadona National Park has gone viral on YouTube's Latest Sightings channel.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Mar 14, 2024, 10:34 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A shocking video of impalas facing a dramatic attack by a pride of lions has taken the internet by storm after being shared on YouTube's Latest Sightings channel. Filmed by Simeone Lategan during a safari expedition in Matusadona National Park, Lake Kariba, the footage showcases a heart-pounding chase as impalas desperately try to escape the relentless pursuit of seven lions. However, what unfolds in the video's climax is nothing short of spine-chilling.

Describing the scene, Lategan recounted, "The lions were all split up and half surrounded the herd while the others sat in ambush close to the water's edge; this resulted in chaos. The herd began scattering and running in all directions. Some of the impalas came within inches of being caught, while others managed to make a safe escape."

She went on to explain, "The lions waiting in ambush were so eager to catch an impala that they were trying to grab them in midair! Luckily for the impalas, lions are not as agile as leopards, so catching their prey midair is not that easy. However, one unlucky impala chose the wrong escape path, and things ended very badly for him."

The footage begins with a flurry of impalas sprinting for their lives, pursued closely by the prowling lions. While most of the agile creatures evade the grasp of the predators, one unfortunate impala falls victim to the relentless chase. The ensuing struggle sees the impala ensnared by a lion, triggering a frenzied attack by the rest of the herd.

The video, shared on March 12, has rapidly garnered over two lakh views and nearly 1,000 likes, captivating viewers worldwide with its raw depiction of nature's unyielding cycle.

Reactions to the gripping clip poured in from viewers:

One commenter marveled, "Impala fleeing from predators are truly a sight to behold. Their speed, grace, and athleticism are such a joy to watch. Thanks for the amazing footage!"

Another remarked, "It took the combined skills of 7 lions to take down that formidable impala."

"Impalas are probably among the best jumpers in Africa. An impala that is fleeing can jump 10 meters horizontally and 3 meters vertically, meaning that catching one takes a lot of skill," shared a third viewer, highlighting the remarkable agility of these creatures in the face of danger.

The video serves as a potent reminder of the relentless struggle for survival in the unforgiving wilderness, leaving viewers in awe of the resilience and prowess of both predator and prey.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's daughter, Isha Ambani's mother-in-law, she is a scientist who...

This film was rejected by Hrithik, Aamir, Saif, took 9 years to make, became box office disaster, earned only...

Lok Sabha polls 2024: Union Home Minister Amit Shah takes swipe at AAP-Congress alliance for Delhi, says 'zero plus..'

West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee to lead roadshow against CAA implementation in Siliguri today

Dara Singh initially refused to play Lord Hanuman in Ramayan, Ramanand Sagar convinced him by saying...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement