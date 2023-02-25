Search icon
Viral Video: Can traffic be regulated without signals on roads? Anand Mahindra shares interesting solution

Traffic regulation model designed by Yemeni engineer Muhammad Awas was in 2016 shared by Anand Mahindra.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 08:02 PM IST

Viral Video: Can traffic be regulated without signals on roads? Anand Mahindra shares interesting solution
Screen Grab

We've all experienced being trapped in traffic for hours at a time. And all we've wanted to do throughout those moments is get there as soon as possible. While traffic jams are quite typical, have you ever imagined what life might be like if roads were built to prevent such lengthy wait times? 

Business mogul Anand Mahindra recently disseminated a technique for controlling traffic that was developed in 2016 by Yemeni engineer Muhammad Awas. As he wrote in his tweet, "Fascinating. A design by a Yemeni engineer Muhammad Awas (developed in 2016) which continuously regulates traffic without traffic lights using 'half round-abouts'. But does it involve a higher use of fuel?"

The 23rd of February saw the sharing of this post. Around 1.4 million people have seen it since it was uploaded. Many people have liked and commented on the clip.

One Twitter user commented, "This model is inefficient as it causes more usage of fuel and requires more time even for left turns.  Statistically, roundabouts cause less accidents than signals."

Another user commented, "This makes me very uncomfortable. So many bottlenecks. And unnecessary long routes even when there is no traffic. The whole structure feels like, it will be the biggest contributor to traffic. Multilevel flyovers will be so much better."

Also, READ: 6 Indian coins that used to be of great value: IAS officer shares pic, internet reacts

Another user commented, "This is a good model but not suitable for every country... Definitely not India as on account of volume of traffic and low traffic sense, every turn will be a bottleneck."

