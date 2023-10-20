Headlines

Viral video: Cameraman's passive stance sparks anger as king cobra attacks tied buffalo

Video of a buffalo's intense encounter with a king cobra has sparked online fury as the person filming chose to stand by, prompting accusations of callousness.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 11:19 AM IST

In the ever-flowing stream of content on the internet's social media platforms, where laughter and emotion often take center stage, a shocking video has emerged that has left many netizens enraged. The video, which has recently gone viral, shines a spotlight on the darker side of our online world, where the pursuit of entertainment can sometimes take precedence over the welfare of living beings.

The video in question revolves around a harrowing encounter between a buffalo and a king cobra. It has prompted strong reactions from users across different online platforms.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In the footage, a buffalo is seen tethered to a tree, seemingly in a tranquil rural village setting. The buffalo appears calm, and the initial frames of the video betray no sign of impending turmoil. However, the tranquility is abruptly shattered as the buffalo becomes visibly agitated and starts moving restlessly. The reason for this distress becomes apparent as the camera reveals a menacing king cobra in close proximity to the buffalo.

Despite the buffalo's desperate attempts to escape, its tethered state renders it helpless and vulnerable. What exacerbates the disconcerting scene is the lack of intervention by the individual capturing the video. They stand by, seemingly apathetic to the perilous situation unfolding before them, with no effort made to deter the snake.

The video takes a truly disturbing turn as the king cobra makes a calculated attempt to bite the buffalo's leg. Astonishingly, the buffalo manages to retract its limb just in the nick of time, narrowly evading a potentially fatal strike. Throughout this intense encounter, the person behind the camera maintains a disturbingly passive demeanor, making no attempt to ensure the buffalo's safety.

The king cobra, undeterred, makes a second menacing approach, extending its hood dangerously close to the buffalo. Once again, the buffalo narrowly escapes being bitten. Only after the cobra eventually retreats and leaves the scene does the individual behind the camera choose to switch it off.

The video has ignited a wave of outrage and condemnation among online communities, with users expressing their strong disapproval of the person behind the camera. Many have gone as far as to label them as heartless and morally reprehensible for exploiting a dangerous and potentially fatal situation for their own amusement.

This shocking video found its way to Instagram, where it was shared under the handle "tiptopyatra."

