Viral video: California waterfall 'spews fire' in breathtaking optical illusion, watch

In a mesmerizing display of nature's wonders, a viral video on X is taking the internet by storm, showcasing the breathtaking Yosemite Firefall. Contrary to what the name implies, this Firefall is not actual fire but an awe-inspiring illusion created by the sun's alignment with a waterfall, occurring once a year.

The stunning optical illusion created by Yosemite Firefall. On rare occasions in February every year, it can glow orange when it's backlit by sunset



[ America's National Parks]

According to the official Yosemite website, the discovery of this phenomenon can be credited to adventure photographer Galen Rowell, who stumbled upon the Firefall-like display in 1978. Rowell was driving out of the valley on Southside Drive when he noticed a small waterfall near El Capitan that appeared molten in the setting sun. Captivated by the sight, he promptly captured the moment on camera, and since then, this annual spectacle has become a must-see for tourists, visible only in February when the sun perfectly aligns with the waterfall.

The video, shared on January 21, has garnered over 91,000 views, with more than 600 likes and numerous comments expressing awe and amazement. Enthusiastic viewers have been quick to share their reactions to this natural wonder.

One commenter raved, "The Yosemite Firefall is truly a sight to behold. The way it creates an optical illusion and glows orange when backlit by the sunset is absolutely stunning."

Another marveled, "The way that the light catches the waterfall, creating that stunning orange glow against the backdrop of the mountains, is just mesmerizing. It's one of those rare moments in nature where everything seems to align perfectly, creating a moment of pure beauty and wonder."

A third admirer added, "Yosemite National Park looks like a fairy tale."

Reflecting on the broader significance of such natural wonders, a fourth commentator noted, "America's National Parks are filled with incredible natural wonders like this. Watching videos of these breathtaking sights can be a great way to appreciate their beauty, especially when we can't be there in person."a