The official Louis Vuitton website descibed the product as a “hard-sided suitcase” shaped like a bone, featuring a varnished wooden tray that includes two bowls.

Ajay Thakore, also known as Ace Rogers and CEO of Doctor Multimedia, faced a wave of social media criticism after posting a video of himself buying a luxury item for his dog. The video features him purchasing a Louis Vuitton (LV) dog suitcase named “Bone Trunk,” priced at Rs 14 lakh. This sparked dissatisfaction among viewers, with many arguing that the funds would have been better spent on donations to a dog shelter rather than on a single luxury item.

Thakore captioned his video, “Aspen’s always spending money like there’s no tomorrow. $20k Louis Vuitton bone trunk.” The footage shows him entering a Louis Vuitton store, greeting the staff, and jokingly remarking, “I think my dog has something to pick up.” An employee then reveals that the item he was collecting is an LV Bone Trunk, which is listed on the official website at a price of Rs 14,10,000.

The video has garnered over 1.7 million views, along with numerous likes and comments. One commenter said, “You are what’s wrong with this world. So sad you are so insecure.” In response, Thakore fired back, “My kid is worth 9 figures and will live off 12 million a year with 100 million in a trust. How much is your kiddo worth?” He further added, “I also employ hundreds of people and donate 8 figures to charity and animal shelters. What exactly do you two do besides waste time on Instagram?”

A user aslo said, I can think of better things to do with 20k . And the dog would still be happy. He really doesn’t care about who made his dog bowl.

Earlier, Ajay Thakore gained media attention for allegedly threatening a dock worker who declined to park his yacht. During the confrontation, the California-based businessman also exposed himself to the worker. A viral video captured him saying, “I will kill you, you know I will kill you, I will kill,” directed at the worker.