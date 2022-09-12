Search icon
Viral video: Burj Khalifa pays homage to Queen Elizabeth II

Burj Khalifa's official Twitter account also tweeted about the breath-taking view on Sunday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 12:27 AM IST

Screen Grab

Queen Elizabeth II, who reigned for nearly 70 years, is being honoured by people all across the globe. The Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the tallest structure in the world, joined them by paying homage in an equally impressive fashion. On Sunday, a portrait of the Queen was projected upon it.

A video shot there of the breath-taking scenery has quickly become viral online. Countless people have posted videos of the stunning scenery to various social media sites. An image of Queen Elizabeth II is shown on the world's tallest skyscraper in this video, and the British flag appears subsequently.

Burj Khalifa's official Twitter account also tweeted about the breath-taking view on Sunday. "Lights up to extend our deepest condolences for the passing of her majesty Queen Elizabeth II," in the caption.

The video has been liked and seen hundreds of times since it was posted online. Users' hearts have been touched by the tribute, and they have expressed it via their praise.

One user wrote, "Thank you for recognizing our Queen Elizabeth!" Another said, "That’s first class. It really is."

