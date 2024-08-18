Viral video: Bull charges at bike riders on busy Delhi road, terrifies onlookers

A viral video of a bull attacking two men on a bike in Delhi's Chhatarpur area has garnered over 22 million views.

A shocking video of a bull attacking two men on a bike has become a sensation online, amassing over 22 million views in just a week. Posted by the Instagram account 'Exploring_life_007,' the footage captures a dramatic moment on a busy road in Delhi's Chhatarpur area.

The short clip opens with the bull aggressively pushing the man sitting behind the rider as they navigate through the bustling Chhatarpur road. Bystanders hurriedly intervened to help the riders, causing the bull to change direction and move away on the congested road. Pedestrians, clearly alarmed, scrambled to avoid any potential danger.

Captured from an e-rickshaw on the opposite side of the road, the video is titled "Just a normal day in Delhi." The second part of the video shows the bull rejoining other cattle on the road after the altercation.

Watch the video here:

The video has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, blending humor with concern. Many users found the bull's actions amusing, with comments like, "A kind Indian creature helping bike riders," and, "The biker was riding slow, so it pushed them to go faster."

Others took a more playful view, calling the bull "helpful" and suggesting it was trying to "save the riders' petrol."

"I see a very helpful bull, trying to help other people save petrol," one user commented.

"Seems like a helping bull to me," another said.

"Bull was so kind-hearted. It was helping," another user added.