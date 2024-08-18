Twitter
Celina Jaitly recalls being blamed after man flashed 'private parts' at her: 'Boys started to...'

Tata Play Fiber unveils limited-time offers with exciting gifts, including iPhone 15 and more

Hindenburg Saga: SEBI chief Madhabi Puri-Buch's Blackstone connection raises new questions

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh pens cryptic note about 'permanency': 'Got a problem..'

Jaipur: Several hospitals receive bomb threats

Viral

Viral

Viral video: Bull charges at bike riders on busy Delhi road, terrifies onlookers

A viral video of a bull attacking two men on a bike in Delhi's Chhatarpur area has garnered over 22 million views.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 18, 2024, 07:50 AM IST

Viral video: Bull charges at bike riders on busy Delhi road, terrifies onlookers
    A shocking video of a bull attacking two men on a bike has become a sensation online, amassing over 22 million views in just a week. Posted by the Instagram account 'Exploring_life_007,' the footage captures a dramatic moment on a busy road in Delhi's Chhatarpur area.

    The short clip opens with the bull aggressively pushing the man sitting behind the rider as they navigate through the bustling Chhatarpur road. Bystanders hurriedly intervened to help the riders, causing the bull to change direction and move away on the congested road. Pedestrians, clearly alarmed, scrambled to avoid any potential danger.

    Captured from an e-rickshaw on the opposite side of the road, the video is titled "Just a normal day in Delhi." The second part of the video shows the bull rejoining other cattle on the road after the altercation.

    Watch the video here:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @exploring_life_007

    The video has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, blending humor with concern. Many users found the bull's actions amusing, with comments like, "A kind Indian creature helping bike riders," and, "The biker was riding slow, so it pushed them to go faster."

    Others took a more playful view, calling the bull "helpful" and suggesting it was trying to "save the riders' petrol."

    "I see a very helpful bull, trying to help other people save petrol," one user commented.

    "Seems like a helping bull to me," another said.

    "Bull was so kind-hearted. It was helping," another user added.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
