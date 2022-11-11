Search icon
Viral video: Brother surprises sister with scooty and her reaction is pure joy

Because now a heart-touching clip of a brother surprising his sister with a scooty has melted numerous hearts on the internet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 09:30 AM IST

Screengrab

New Delhi: There are some videos on the internet that can make even the toughest people cry, and we have one of those. Because now a heart-touching clip of a brother surprising his sister with a scooty has melted numerous hearts on the internet. Shared on Instagram by user named Aishwarya Bhadane, the wholesome video may turn your heart into a puddle too.  The reaction of the sister will surely move you as well and is just too good to miss out on.

The video begins with Aishwarya opening a gift box alongside her brother. She became overjoyed when she discovered a key inside the box. And when she found out her brother had given her a scooty, she burst into tears and hugged him. It's so heartwarming! Aishwarya even took her scooty for a ride too. "Pure love," reads the caption of the clip.

The short segment was posted on October 30. Since being shared, the clip has gathered close to 9.7 million views and the numbers are only increasing. After watching the video, netizens were left emotional and shared their heartfelt reactions in the comments section.

“Kash mere pass bhi aesa Bhai hota....gifts nahi chahiye mujhe bas bohot pyar karne wala care karne wala Bhai hota agar....kash” posted a user. “So adoarable,” expressed another. “Kash mera bhi koi aisa bhai hota scooty choro ek acchi si dress hi de deta,” commented a third. “Kash mera bhi ek bhai hota,” shared a fourth. “Kash esa bhai mera hota,” wrote a fifth. 

