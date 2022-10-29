Viral video: Broken tap at railway station gives free showers to passengers

Image Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: A whole world exists within a railway station, and when people post clips from one, it is generally quite interesting. Whether it's a human interest story or something funny, videos about these railway stations capture everyone's focus. Similarly, video of a faulty water tap in an Indian railway station has gone viral on social media for all the wrong reasons. The video, posted by user Abhy on the microblogging platform Twitter, showed a broken tap splashing water inside an oncoming train. Passengers are stunned by the unexpected showers inside the train compartments, with many attempting to move out of the way.

Indian railways at your service pic.twitter.com/fEL65NFjHs — Abhy (@craziestlazy) October 26, 2022

While the exact location of the station is unknown, people did not hold back when making wild guesses. Some referred to the situation as a new amenity provided by the railways, while others simply joked about how the railways ensured that everyone took a shower before going to work.

Since being shared on October 26, the clip has garnered more than one million views. The clip invited hysterically funny reactions from Twitter users. "Ghar se naha ke nahi aate ye lo," commented a Twitter user. "Rip to all the mobiles ," posted another with a laughing emoticon. "Even Railways know that many have not taken bath in the morning. Hence helping." joked a third.