Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Viral video: Broken tap at railway station gives free showers to passengers

Similarly, video of a faulty water tap in an Indian railway station has gone viral on social media for all the wrong reasons.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 08:47 AM IST

Viral video: Broken tap at railway station gives free showers to passengers
Image Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: A whole world exists within a railway station, and when people post clips from one, it is generally quite interesting. Whether it's a human interest story or something funny, videos about these railway stations capture everyone's focus. Similarly, video of a faulty water tap in an Indian railway station has gone viral on social media for all the wrong reasons. The video, posted by user Abhy on the microblogging platform Twitter, showed a broken tap splashing water inside an oncoming train. Passengers are stunned by the unexpected showers inside the train compartments, with many attempting to move out of the way.

While the exact location of the station is unknown, people did not hold back when making wild guesses. Some referred to the situation as a new amenity provided by the railways, while others simply joked about how the railways ensured that everyone took a shower before going to work.

READ: 'Job security will only be in government jobs': Parag Agrawal's termination by Elon Musk sparks meme fest

Since being shared on October 26, the clip has garnered more than one million views. The clip invited hysterically funny reactions from Twitter users.  "Ghar se naha ke nahi aate ye lo," commented a Twitter user. "Rip to all the mobiles ," posted another with a laughing emoticon. "Even Railways know that many have not taken bath in the morning. Hence helping." joked a third.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Diwali 2022: Here are 5 financial gift ideas to give to your family, friends this festive season
Amitabh Bachchan Diwali bash: Abhishek, Aishwarya welcome Karan Johar, Anupam Kher, Gauri Khan for celebrations
Delhi's air quality: Capital breathes cleanest air in two years
ICC T20 World Cup: Know the players who orchestrated Namibia’s win over SL
Adipurush: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Om Raut visit Ram Temple before teaser launch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Viral video: Fire in Bengaluru-bound IndiGo plane during take off at Delhi airport
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.