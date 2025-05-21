A video is going viral on social media, where a British man was spotted selling coconut water 'nariyal pani' on the streets of London and attracting customers with his 'hindi' accent. The video has now got over 14 million views and 47,782 likes on Instagram.

The British man opened his temporary stall at the back of a car and started selling coconut water. He is seen cutting the top of the coconut with a knife and serving it fresh, just like how it is sold in India. This 'Nariyal pani wala in London', is even speaking in Hindi, shouting 'nariyal pani peelo', just like some local vendors in India. This attracted a lot of desis around him.

In the video, one customer said, 'ek dedo bhaiya, jaldi jaldi', to which the man replied 'lelo'. Watch video here:

Social media reacts

The viral video captioned, "Bro has got the accent on point,' has now got over 14 million views and 47,782 likes on Instagram.

One user jokingly said, 'We got nariyal pani wala in London before GTA6.' Other user said, 'He's not african...he's from South India.'

One user even requested the government to 'Give him an Adhaar card.' 'Hindi is going to be International language soon ..,' said one netizen.