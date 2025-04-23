A British influencer, Nick Booker, shares his experience attending a cross-cultural wedding in Mangalore, blending Punjabi and South Indian traditions.

A British influencer recently shared a unique cultural experience on Instagram, offering a glimpse into a wedding where Punjabi energy and South Indian traditions came together under one roof. Nick Booker, a 45-year-old British historian and content creator known for his deep dives into Indian culture, documented his experience attending a wedding in Mangalore, Karnataka. He posted three videos capturing the highlights of the wedding celebration, which was between Shravya and Rajiv, two individuals from different parts of India.

In one of the viral videos, Nick explained that he was attending his cousin’s wedding in coastal Karnataka. His Punjabi relatives had flown in from California, and the bride’s family hosted the grand event. This fusion of cultures led to a lively "South vs North" dance-off, a highlight that Nick shared with his Instagram followers. In the video, he could be seen dancing alongside his family, with the bride’s side joining in. He humorously noted that his Punjabi relatives didn’t stop dancing for over 12 hours! In the caption, he mentioned how the wedding brought together sacred rituals with lots of fun, wishing the couple a beautiful future ahead.

Nick also shared his fascination with the traditional instruments he encountered at the wedding. In another post, he talked about the drums that caught his attention. He explained that the Thavil, a barrel drum from Tamil Nadu, was played with a stick and metal finger caps. He also described the Chende, a vertical cylindrical drum from Kerala, often used in temple festivals. Nick was particularly impressed with the strength of the chende drummers, describing them as "absolutely ripped."

The celebration also gave Nick the chance to explore Mangalorean cuisine. He was deeply moved by the delicious food he had at the reception, especially the vegetarian dishes and ghee roast seafood he tasted while exploring the city. He even questioned if Mangalorean food was the best in India.

Social media users responded with admiration, complimenting the beauty of the wedding and sending blessings to the newlywed couple. Nick Booker, who goes by the Instagram handle @indogenius, has gained popularity for his insightful content about Indian culture and traditions, making this wedding experience just another example of his cultural exploration.