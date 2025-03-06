The viral clip showcases a bride joyfully dancing as she makes her way to the stage for the varmala ceremony, surrounded by friends and family.

As the wedding season is at its peak, a video from a wedding has been circulating widely on the internet. A wedding day is one of the most special moments in a woman's life, and to make it even more memorable, brides often come up with unique ideas, such as dancing down the aisle before the varmala ceremony.

One such video has been making rounds online. The viral clip showcases a bride joyfully dancing as she makes her way to the stage for the varmala ceremony, surrounded by friends and family. As she dances gracefully, some guests begin showering her with banknotes. However, instead of engaging in the practice, which is common in many traditional families, she immediately halts her dance, bows her head, and continues walking towards the stage with poise and grace.

Watch

The internet quickly noticed her composed reaction and praised her for handling the situation with dignity. The video, originally posted by the Instagram account @sr_cinematicc, has gained 4.5 million views so far. The comment section is filled with admiration and appreciation for the bride’s graceful demeanor.

Netizens reaction

"Someone spoiled her best moment," one user wrote.

"The most graceful bride so far," another commented.

"She looks mature," a third user noted.

"She really felt insulted," one person expressed in frustration.

"Spoilers spotted," a fifth user added.

