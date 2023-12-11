Viral video: Bride steals the show with her mesmerizing dance to Piya Ghar Aavenge, watch

A captivating video of a bride dancing to Kailash Kher's "Piya Ghar Aavenge" in a vibrant red lehenga has taken social media by storm.

Wedding celebrations are always filled with joy, laughter, and unforgettable moments, with wedding dances often standing out as a highlight of the festivities. These performances not only provide an opportunity for people to unwind and have a good time but also create enduring memories. Among the much-anticipated dance routines are those by the bride and groom themselves, adding a personal touch to the celebration.

In a recent social media sensation, a video surfaced featuring a stunning bride adorned in a vibrant red lehenga, showcasing her dancing prowess to Kailash Kher's soulful track, "Piya Ghar Aavenge." The video, shared by @sushmamishra.733 on Instagram, captures the bride's radiant smile as she gracefully moves to the beats of the music.

The mesmerizing video quickly gained traction and went viral across various social media platforms, prompting an outpouring of heartfelt reactions from netizens. Comments flooded the section, expressing admiration for the bride's charm and the beauty of her dance.

Among the comments, one individual gushed, "Bride is so so so cute and dancing in her grace." Another enthusiast expressed a desire for a similar performance at their own wedding, stating, "Want in my wedding." A sentiment shared by many was the timeless appeal of the song, as evidenced by a comment proclaiming, "No matter which year I'm gonna be married to my man and how old the song becomes.... I'm gonna break the dance floor to this song... Pakka."

The video not only garnered praise for the bride's dancing skills but also highlighted the joyous and celebratory atmosphere of the wedding. One commenter marveled, "When the bride is a dancer!" Another admirer couldn't get enough, confessing, "She is gorgeous! Have watched it more than 10 times till now."