A viral wedding video showing the bride’s family gifting silver, a petrol pump, and land worth Rs 15.65 crore to the groom has sparked mixed reactions online.

A video from a recent Indian wedding is making waves on social media, not because of the couple’s outfits or dance performances, but because of the incredibly lavish gifts the bride’s family gave to the groom’s side. The clip, which has quickly gone viral on Instagram, has stunned people by the sheer value of the gifted items.

In the video, shared by Instagram user Sonu Ajmer (@sr_sonu_ajmer_), a man with a microphone publicly announces the gifts' details during the wedding ceremony. He states that the bride’s family gave the groom’s side three kilograms of silver, ownership of a petrol pump, and 210 bighas of land. The total worth of these gifts is said to be around Rs 15.65 crore.

The video has already crossed 1.9 million likes, showing how widely it has been viewed and discussed online. The footage shows the wedding in full swing, with the bride and groom seated, surrounded by their family members and relatives.

Social media users have reacted strongly to the video. While some were amazed by the expensive gifts, others were critical. One viewer jokingly asked whether marriage was even necessary when the bride's family was giving away so much wealth — saying the bride could have lived a luxurious life independently with that money. Another user explained that the gesture was likely part of the Bhaat ceremony, a traditional wedding custom in which the bride’s maternal uncle gives gifts to her and her in-laws.

While some praised the family’s generosity, others pointed out how such grand gestures might encourage material expectations at weddings. Many also highlighted the social pressure it could create for other families.