An attempt by a wedding hairstylist to create a "fish-inspired" hairdo for a bride has sparked significant online controversy. The creative hairstyle has instead generated confusion and disbelief, drawing widespread mockery. The viral video of the unconventional hairstyle has gained over 83 million views till now on Instagram, primarily due to negative reactions.

Weddings are typically moments where the bride's appearance is central, with an emphasis on beauty, elegance, and tradition. However, in this instance, the bride's hairstyle, rather than her overall appearance, became the focus. This hairstyle unfortunately became a subject of ridicule.

The hairstylist, Rishav Tiwari from New Delhi who over 517K followers on Instagram, proudly showcased his work on his Instagram page, presenting what he described as a "fish hairstyle."

In the video, he aimed to create a design that would resemble the shape or texture of a fish. However, the result on screen was far from visually appealing. The hairstyle appeared more chaotic than artistic, leading viewers to react with widespread confusion.

Despite the time and technical effort likely involved in assembling the look, the execution left much to be desired. Online audiences quickly voiced their disapproval, flooding the comment section with sarcasm, jokes, and outright disdain. What was meant to be a statement of innovation quickly devolved into a meme-worthy moment. Social media users didn’t hold back, comparing the look to a failed underwater theme, while others questioned the very logic behind the creative choice. Some even took note of the bride’s visible discomfort, pointing out that she seemed to hide her face in embarrassment during the video.

Taking to the comment section, one user wrote, "Hair style aise banao ki muh dikhane k layak na raho," whiile another said, "Ocean mein hai kya shaadi?”

"Very creative but not useful for brides," said a third user.

A forth user questioned hairstylist for trying to sacre groom as he write, "Dulhe ko drayga kya bhai ?"

Taking a jibe at this unconventional hairstyle, a user said, "Ab isko pani me Chordo tairti rahegi."