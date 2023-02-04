Viral video: Bride grooves to Eli Re Eli with visually impaired sister, netizens reach for tissues

screengrab

Viral video: Isn’t it great to watch clips of a bride and groom dancing at their own wedding?It is, without a doubt, a happy sight. You're probably wondering why we're suddenly talking about this. Brace yourself because what you are about to watch will make you cry tears of joy. A video that has gone viral on social media features a bride dancing to Eli Re Eli with her visually impaired sister. It is a beautiful video and it was shared on Instagram by blogger Karishma Patel.

Karishma Patel penned an emotional note alongside the beautiful clip. “My sister Chandni (who is visually impaired) and I share a special moment at my sangeet and we were joined by our cousins sisters,” she wrote. In the following lines, she elaborated on her loving relationship with her sister. “During the dance I’m talking to her because she was about to cry - she was very emotional all weekend because I was getting married and I was trying to make her laugh the entire time and remind her that just because I’m getting married doesn’t mean I won’t be there for her anymore. We have a different kind of relationship, she’s my older sister but to me she’s my little sister who I’ve always looked out for, taken care of and would get into trouble with me,” she explained.

The video garnered over 1.7 million views after being shared online. Netizens were also moved by the performance and shared their heartfelt thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the post:

“This is so powerful and speaks to the true bond in womanhood, sisterhood, and friendship. Beautiful and empowering.” posted an individual. Another wrote, “I have tears rolling down. This is so special. Thank you for bringing this to the feed and inspiring us all. We are so much stronger than we think we are. Hugs and love to you and your sister. ” A third shared, “Scrolling away videos,i got to see this beautifull one..seriously right now am getting no words to write here..damn emotional..just one word got bless you and your sister.”