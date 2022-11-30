Search icon
Viral video: Bride dances to Kiccha Sudeep's Ra Ra Rakkamma song with squad, netizens say 'mauj kardi'

The bride with her girl's squad is seen grooving to the popular Ra Ra Rakkamma song from Kiccha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona movie.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 11:49 AM IST

New Delhi: Your wedding day is unquestionably one of the most important days of your life. Although wedding ceremonies vary by location, one thing is shared by the majority of them: dance performances. Indeed, weddings would be incomplete without dance performances. Now  a clip of a happy bride dancing her heart out on her wedding day is surfaced on the internet.  The bride with her girl's squad is seen grooving to the popular Ra Ra Rakkamma song from Kiccha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona movie. The video is shared on @Gulzar_sahab and it has already garnered more than 600k views. 

The video begins with an excited and energetic bride turning up at her wedding venue. She is surrounded by her loving and radiant friends, who are all getting ready for the performance of a lifetime. The squad can be seen dancing to  Ra Ra Rakkamma's song from Kiccha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona movie. But it is the bride's electrifying performance that has swept not only her groom, but also Internet users off their feet!


The video has been posted on Twitter on November 18 and since then, has garnered numerous comments from netizens who couldn't stop praising the bride and her squad for their energetic dance moves. It has also received more than 600k views on it so far. 

An Instagram user wrote, “Me at my wedding” “Wow i am so impressed.. It is so so addictive” shared another. “mauj kardi.. kitna badhiya dance kiya hai yaar.. wow it's so good” posted a third.

 

