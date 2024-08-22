Viral video: Bride dances her heart out to Punjabi song with brother, internet reacts; watch

The video quickly gained attention on Instagram, with many people sharing and commenting on it.

A grand Indian wedding became even more entertaining when a fun dance video of the bride went viral. In the video, the bride is seen dancing energetically with her brother to the popular Punjabi song Rang Rara Riri Rara by Sarbjit Cheema.

Watch

The bride and her brother's dance brought a lot of joy to the wedding, and their lively performance captured the hearts of viewers. Social media users have been reacting with humor and admiration. One user jokingly commented, "Dulha to kahi najar nahi aa rahe...Hume b dikha dijiye," meaning "The groom seems to be nowhere in sight... Show us too!" Another user teased, "Behn tumhe saas ka khof nhi hai," which means "Aren't you afraid of your mother-in-law?" Others praised the sibling duo, with one user writing, "Very nice sister and brother."

This cheerful dance video shows the fun and lively side of Indian weddings, where dancing and music play a big role in the celebrations. The bride's performance with her brother added extra excitement to the event, and people have been enjoying watching and sharing the happy moment.