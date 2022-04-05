Viral video! Bride and her girl gang groove to 'Leja Leja', netizens awestruck

In an Instagram video, shared from an account Indian Famous Dancers, shows a bride and her girl gang stealing the show with their amazing dance moves.

The wedding season is here, and Indian marriages are all about food, dance and entertainment. And needless to mention, funny and entertaining videos from such events go viral in no time. So here's another video from a big fat desi wedding.

In an Instagram video, shared from an account by the name of Indian Famous Dancers, shows a bride and her bridesmaids stealing the show with their amazing dance performance to a remixed version of the song 'Leja Leja'.

Read | Couple’s romantic wedding dance on Shah Rukh Khan’s song is the filmiest entry ever – WATCH viral video

Instagram page called Indian Famous Dancers shared the video with caption, "You cannot turn your eyes away from her radiant smile and gracious performance! This bride and her squad are giving us some major dance goals!"

The graceful moves of the bride, dressed in a beautiful golden lehenga and her girl gang has stolen the hearts of netizens. The now viral video has already raked 106,843 views and several comments. One user wrote, "She is giving major dance goals," while others poured love and heart emojis on the post.

All the girls in the video can be seen wearing vibrant attires and not missing a single beat while coordinating steps with each other and not to forget their expressions that won many a hearts. As the bride and her friends groove to the song with full energy, guests can be seen cheering and clapping for them.

Well we are sharing the video here and you too can enjoy some good dance moves.