Viral video: Brave mother hen battles deadly cobra to save her chicks

Case in point, a clip of a hen risking it all to save her babies from a venomous cobra shows the strength of a mother’s love perfectly.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 05:10 PM IST

New Delhi: It is often said that no greater warrior exists than a mother protecting her child. Be it the human world or animal kingdom, the statement absolutely stands true. Case in point, a clip of a hen risking it all to save her babies from a venomous cobra shows the strength of a mother’s love perfectly. Shared on Instagram by user named @beautiful_new_pix the short segment details a standoff between the two creatures.

In the viral-clip, the mama hen is seen in a proactive attack mode. To attack the viper, she uses her wings and beak. Toward the end of the video, it appears that the poisonous animal has taken over the bird. However, the bird emerges victorious a few seconds later and continues her attack. Finally, the hen saves the chickens from the snake, which is seen crawling away from the family.

The video has received over 300k views since it was shared a few days ago. Several netizens remarked on the hen's bravery, while others spoke of a mother's love. Some wrote about the bird’s cleverness on how it used its peak and feathers to confuse the snake.

“Mommas be crazy about their children wheter human or animal . I ready to jump in and help momma hen,” wrote an Instagram user. “Who is taking this video rather than assisting that rooster?! What is the matter with people?????,” commented another. “ Mother love is a stronger emotion than fear and it is truly something most magnificent and powerful,” wrote a third.

