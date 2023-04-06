Search icon
Viral video: Brave man with sticks fights off two polar bears, netizens call him 'superman'

A video that has gone viral on social media features a man fighting off two polar bears. Yes, you read that correct!

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 06, 2023, 12:25 PM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: Have you ever imagined what would happen if two massive polar bears rushed at you? If you're rational, the idea probably never occurred to you. On an unfortunate day, however, one man was faced with his ultimate nightmare. A video that has gone viral on social media features a man fighting off two polar bears. Yes, you read that correct!

Although polar bears appear adorable in videos, particularly when they lounge around in the snow and go on silly expeditions, these animals can be frightening in real life. Their sheer size is enough to cause someone to loose their footing.  

Man fights off 2 polar bears
by u/Games_sans_frontiers in nextfuckinglevel

The clip is shared on Reddit by user @u/Games_sans_frontiers.  The video starts with a man standing in a snowy field. Two polar bears approach him at this point. The man grabs two sticks nearby and tosses them at one of the polar bears. Then both of the wild beast flee away from him. 

When the video first appeared on the social media platform, it elicited a flurry of passionate responses from internet users. "An unbearable situation to say the least," one of them said. "Predators generally don't enjoy conflict, if their food has a good chance of wounding them they'd rather find something more helpless," wrote another who claims to know about predator animal personalities. "He barely escaped that situation," said another.

Meanwhile, a worried viewer inquired, "Did he fight them off, or did they become more interested in that dog that ran off camera?" "A bold strategy to disarm yourself like that, twice," one person praised the man's plan for keeping the animals at bay. One user, however, chastised the guy for throwing his weapon, asking, "Why are you throwing your weapons away?" What's the matter with you?"

 

 

 

 

 

 

