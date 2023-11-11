Headlines

800 quakes in 14 hours, 24,000 tremors: Iceland declares state of emergency over volcanic eruption

Explainer: Why ICC has suspended Sri Lanka Cricket? Details of crisis unfolding for 1996 World Cup winners

Land-for-jobs 'scam': ED arrests alleged associate of Lalu Prasad's family

Viral video: Brave man confronts massive cobra in gripping rescue mission, watch

This TV actress ran away from home at 7, worked at call center, rejected from Indian Idol, appeared on Bigg Boss, now...

Most runs by opener in ODI World Cup history

First ever centurions from each country in ODI WC history

9 inspirational messages by BTS' Jungkook

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

'Agle janam mohe...’: Ashneer Grover reacts after Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan talk about Orry on KWK 8

After V and Jungkook, viral photos of BTS' leader RM smoking leaves internet divided: 'Waiting for Jin, Jimin, J-hope'

Viral

Viral video: Brave man confronts massive cobra in gripping rescue mission, watch

In a viral video shared on Instagram by user Shyam Govindsar, a daring individual is seen risking his life to rescue a massive cobra snake from inside a house.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 10:02 AM IST

In the realm of social media's relentless content flow, a video has emerged, capturing a gripping and daring rescue mission involving a colossal cobra concealed within a household. Originally posted by Shyam Govindsar on Instagram, this viral video swiftly garnered a staggering 41,000 likes, captivating audiences globally.

The footage presents an individual exhibiting remarkable courage as they embark on the perilous task of extracting the cobra from its lair within the house. The tense atmosphere within the residence is palpable as family members, visibly shaken, observe the nerve-wracking rescue operation unfold before their eyes. With skill and determination, the brave man successfully secures the snake's safety, a feat that is as daring as it is commendable.

The intensity of this rescue has elicited a flurry of reactions among viewers, with the comment section reflecting a mixture of awe, caution, and praise. One viewer expressed, "Remarkable work, brother. Words fail to encompass the depth of admiration for your valor and unwavering efforts. Outstanding job." The concern for the individual's well-being was evident in comments like, "Stay safe, brother," emphasizing the risks involved in such a courageous endeavor.

Acknowledging the valor displayed, another commenter lauded, "Your courage is commendable, sir." The rarity of such bravery was highlighted by a viewer who remarked, "Not everyone possesses the audacity to undertake what you've accomplished. Please take care," indicating the exceptional nature of the rescue.

The video not only serves as an adrenaline-pumping spectacle but also stands as a testament to the human spirit's unwavering courage and resilience in the face of danger.

