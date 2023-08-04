Viral video: Brave boys risk lives to rescue stray dog trapped near overflowing drain! grab a tissue

In the video, the two children are depicted fearlessly navigating a flooded street in an attempt to rescue a frightened and stranded dog.

New Delhi: A heartwarming and awe-inspiring video is sweeping across social media, capturing a truly remarkable act of compassion and bravery performed by two young children. The video, which has quickly become a viral sensation, portrays a touching scene of humanity and empathy in the face of adversity.

In the video, the two children are depicted fearlessly navigating a flooded street in an attempt to rescue a frightened and stranded dog. The animal, visibly distressed and trapped on a narrow ledge, is surrounded by swift and contaminated water. The daunting challenge presented by the treacherous current seems insurmountable, creating a seemingly impassable barrier for the helpless dog.

The emotional footage, originally shared on Instagram by a user named Dhanalu Vamshi, showcases the unwavering determination of the two boys. With unwavering compassion, they approach the stranded dog cautiously, their young faces reflecting both concern and determination. The care they exhibit for the animal's well-being is palpable, and their actions speak volumes about the innate kindness that exists within humans, regardless of age.

As the video unfolds, the children's approach to the rescue operation is nothing short of inspiring. With calculated steps and synchronized movements, they manage to reach the distressed dog. Their ability to maintain composure in the face of a challenging and potentially risky situation is truly commendable. Through their teamwork, they successfully navigate the strong current and manage to guide the dog to safety, away from the hazardous waters.



The heartwarming video has touched the hearts of millions, garnering an overwhelming 7.3 million views and eliciting an outpouring of emotional reactions from people worldwide. The comments pouring in on the post reflect the genuine admiration and appreciation for the boys' exceptional actions.

Among the multitude of reactions, one user aptly described the boys as "real heroes."

Another comment highlighted the boys' exemplary character and moral compass. The user remarked, "Your parents will be proud of you."