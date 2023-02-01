Viral video: Boys groove to Pathaan's Besharam Rang in theatre, netizens say 'famous hone ke liye..'

screengrab

New Delhi: Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, has "blockbuster" written all over it! The movie is succeeding since it has shattered numerous box office records. The movie made nearly Rs 600 crore at the international box office in just 6 days. Not only that,, it keeps breaking records at the ticket window. In addition, some fans are even recreating the hook steps of the popular songs from the movie. One such clip of two men grooving in the middle of a theatre to the song Besharam Rang has impressed many folks. The video was shared on Instagram by user named @shaileshvailesh and it has amassed a whopping 13 million views.

The viral video opens with the song Besharam Rang being played in a theatre.Two men jump in front of the screen and perform the hook steps as the song begins to play. The crowd applauds and claps for them as they dance. Amazing, isn't it?

"Nobody can match his swag, but we tried to match him at least. We might go again to do this again. Let us know in the comments who's joining." reads the video caption.

The video garnered 13 million views after being shared online and a ton of reactions from netiznes. Everybody absolutely loved the spirit of the men and showered love on them in the comments section.

Take a look at the reactions below:

One person in the Instagram comments section said, "Famous hone ke liye ye karna sahi nahi ." A second person added, "Wow what a dance" "True fans of SRK," said a third Instagram user. A fourth person added, "Goosebumps mazza aagya. " Many others have reacted to the video using heart and fire emojis.