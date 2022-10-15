Viral video: Boy tries to ride on buffalo, what happens next will make you laugh

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Are you looking for a clip that can uplift your mood and also leave you laughing out loud? Then here is a video showing a hilarious encounter between a small boy and a buffalo. Shared on Instagram, the short segment is a delight to watch and we are sure that you will watch it on a loop.

In the now-viral video, the unidentified boy can be seen riding on a buffalo. With his delightful expression, he appears to be having a good time. However few seconds later, his excitement quickly turned to fear which prompts him to invoke several Gods and even remember his family members. We are sure that you will end up in splits after watching the video.

The video was shared on September 19 and has since raked up more than 500k views and over 169k likes. Netizens couldn't get enough of the clip, as evidenced by the comments section, which was flooded with their thoughts and opinions.

A user wrote, "To be honest, it is so funny, the way he showed his expression made me laugh hard.. i am still laughing". "This is so funny, children are so innocent," read another comment. One wrote, "Extremely funny.. this is how children are.. always so funny and delightful.. i really loved this video and watched it more than ten times.. each time it is making me laugh so hard."