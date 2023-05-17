Viral video: Boy tries to perform backflip to impress girls and this happens next

screengrab

New Delhi: Life is made up of the requirement of stepping up and doing something that carries a significant amount of risk. When the situation is urgent, however, taking risks is not advised. The footage shared on Instagram is all about that advice.

A weird video of the 'backflip' stunt has gone viral on the internet. Things did not go as planned, and you may be wondering what happened, but first watch this clip here.



The viral clip is shared on Instagram by a user named Pankaj Thakur and it has garnered 5.6 million views till now.

The now-viral footage shows a man trying to perform risky backflip to impress the girls. He jumps to do a backflip and eventually failed. However, the location of the recording is unknown.

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 5.6 million views and counting. While some laughed after watching the clip, others were concerned with the condition of the boy and if he sustained any injuries.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral video:

“Baad me kitni maar padi thi waise bhai” posted a user. Another added, “Humto dubenge sanam tumko bhi le girenge.” A third expressed, “Yeh Pitne Wali Harkat Hai !” “Aur bhai aagya swaad,” wrote a fourth. A fifth shared, “Mazza aagya bhai.”