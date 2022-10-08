Viral video: Boy tries to hit dog with stick, Karma bites back instantly

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Have you ever wondered what karma looks like? As per netizens, this video shared on social media perfectly represents it. The video shows a boy trying to beat a dog with a stick. But it appears that karma had other plans. Moments later, the attempt to hit the dog failed as the stick broke and it eventually targeted the boy on his back. This viral video will surely make you laugh and also teach you a lesson about Karma.

Take a look here:

The viral video shows how a boy’s attempt to harm an innocent dog backfired instantly. The clip was shared by Instagram user @gieddee and has received over 100k views and numerous reactions. While some said the video was a perfect example of karma, others emphasised how appropriate the man's punishment was.

“Believe me, we couldn't have said it better ourselves. The video, apart from making laugh, gives a very important message about Karma and its sneaky ways!” comments a user. “Perfect karma,” says another. “maaza aagya hahaha,” says a third.