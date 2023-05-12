Viral video: Boy takes dad on his first flight, priceless reaction of father melts numerous hearts

screengrab

New Delhi: Fulfilling our parents' goals is a treasured aim for many of us. We frequently try to show them the outside world, exposing them to experiences they might not have had else. A recent heart-touching clip that has gone trending on social media shows this pure emotion. Many people are scrolling through a video showcasing how a young man took his father on his maiden journey to Mumbai. The father's wonderful reaction upon boarding the plane melts hearts and should not be skipped!

In a video posted to Instagram by @jatin_lamba_, he takes his dad on his very first flight. They can be seen at the airport in the video. His father is all smiling as they board the plane and even snaps selfies. Heartwarming? Isn't it.

"Ps: Youre feeling proud as a son." reads the clip caption.

The video was shared on April 10. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than twenty thousand likes and the numbers are only increasing.

The clip warmed the cockles of the internet’s heart. They showed love for this cute father-son duo. Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video:

When I saw uncle eating pata ni kyu mujhe bhot touched feel huwa” expressed an Instagram user. “I don't know why but this video gets me emotional ” shared another. “Bhai..you made my day..you are doing great in life..papa mummy ko duniya ki har khushi dene ki soch rakhne wala bht accha insan hota hai..,” posted a third. “You won in life buddy... That's what I want to do for my papa mammi ” wrote a fourth.