Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Viral video: Boy takes dad on his first flight, priceless reaction of father melts numerous hearts

A recent heart-touching clip that has gone trending on social media shows this pure emotion. Many people are scrolling through a video showcasing how a young man took his father on his maiden journey to Mumbai.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 12, 2023, 10:09 AM IST

Viral video: Boy takes dad on his first flight, priceless reaction of father melts numerous hearts
screengrab

New Delhi: Fulfilling our parents' goals is a treasured aim for many of us. We frequently try to show them the outside world, exposing them to experiences they might not have had else. A recent heart-touching clip that has gone trending on social media shows this pure emotion. Many people are scrolling through a video showcasing how a young man took his father on his maiden journey to Mumbai. The father's wonderful reaction upon boarding the plane melts hearts and should not be skipped!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@jatin_lamba_)

In a video posted to Instagram by @jatin_lamba_, he takes his dad on his very first flight. They can be seen at the airport in the video. His father is all smiling as they board the plane and even snaps selfies. Heartwarming? Isn't it. 

"Ps: Youre feeling proud as a son." reads the clip caption. 

The video was shared on April 10. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than twenty thousand likes and the numbers are only increasing.

The clip warmed the cockles of the internet’s heart. They showed love for this cute father-son duo. Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video:

When I saw uncle eating pata ni kyu mujhe bhot touched feel huwa” expressed an Instagram user. “I don't know why but this video gets me emotional ” shared another. “Bhai..you made my day..you are doing great in life..papa mummy ko duniya ki har khushi dene ki soch rakhne wala bht accha insan hota hai..,” posted a third. “You won in life buddy... That's what I want to do for my papa mammi ” wrote a fourth.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Strela Luwang, Manipur woman who fought epilepsy, rose to fame at Femina Miss India 2023
Step inside Ajay Devgn-Kajol, Nysa Devgan-Yug's luxurious Mumbai home 'Shivshakti'
Sonam Bajwa oozes oomph in wet look dress in hot photos on Instagram, fans call her 'a complete stunner'
Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Athiya Shetty, Khushi Kapoor, Alaviaa Jaffrey, attend Tania Shroff's birthday bash
Who is Aarti Mittal, actress and casting director arrested for allegedly running sex racket?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gujarat: 3-storey building collapses in Vejalpur; 23 rescued, many feared trapped
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.