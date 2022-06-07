Viral Video: Boy signals truck to honk, here's what happens next

Screen grab

In a viral video, a little boy can be seen signalling to passing trucks and when the trucks honk in return, he is pleased. An accompanying captioned video"He loves to get truckers to honk as they drive by. I think it brings as much joy to the trucker as it does him," is now going viral after being posted by Tiffany Davenport on Instagram on May 12.

Toddlers can be seen waving and pumping their arms in the air and the trucker reciprocates by honking for the excited kid. His voice is filled with triumphant, "I did it!"

Many individuals have given interesting comments. One user wrote, “I love kids, they are always happy about such little things,” while other said, “Honestly, 1 of the best feelings ever!”

The video has received more than 46,000 likes from individuals all across the internet. There are a lot of videos that are quite popular on the internet that have young children being videotaped doing cute things, and internet users have shown a lot of appreciation for these clips.