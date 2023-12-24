Headlines

Viral video: Boy screams Bollywood song in crowded market for Insta reel and this happens next..

A video capturing a boy's attempt to create an Insta reel in a crowded market has gone viral, sparking both laughter and controversy.

Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 09:34 AM IST

In the age of social media fame, where everyone aspires to be the next sensation, some individuals are pushing boundaries, causing annoyance to others. A recent incident has taken the internet by storm as a video capturing an unconventional Instagram Reel shoot in a crowded market goes viral.

The video features a young boy attempting to create an Insta reel amidst the hustle and bustle of a busy market. In the footage, he can be seen enthusiastically belting out the lyrics of the song "Gup Chup Gup Chup" from the Bollywood movie "Karan Arjun." The onlookers in the crowded street appear visibly agitated by the disruption caused by the boy's antics.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kaif Prank (@kaif_prank2670)

Moments later, an elderly man enters the frame and takes matters into his own hands. He sternly scolds the boy, even grabbing his hand as if contemplating physical retribution. However, the situation doesn't escalate to violence, as the man opts to instruct someone to contact the authorities instead, seeking intervention against what he perceives as a public nuisance.

The viral video was initially shared on Instagram by the account @kaif_prank2670, quickly amassing 648,000 likes and numerous reactions from amused viewers.

Internet users weighed in on the incident with diverse opinions:

One individual expressed, "We need more uncles like this to deal with such people."

A second commenter chuckled, "Haha, I will die laughing; it's so funny."

"Uncle earned my respect," proclaimed a third.

A fourth supporter stated, "He deserves this kind of treatment."

"How funny! Thank you for sharing this hilarious clip," posted a fifth, capturing the sentiment of those finding humor in the unconventional encounter.

