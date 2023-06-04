Search icon
Viral video: Boy's spellbinding rendition of Kailash Kher's Allah Ke Bande in Delhi Metro wins hearts

In this particular video, a young boy named Ritik takes center stage as he passionately sings Kailash Kher's soulful track, 'Allah Ke Bande,' within the bustling confines of a crowded metro train in Delhi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 04:44 PM IST

Viral video: Watching videos of people showcasing their talents is always an enjoyable experience. Whether it's a singer serenading with their melodious voice or a dancer executing intricate moves, these clips never fail to captivate our attention. Among them, there are certain videos that go beyond mere entertainment and touch our hearts with their sweet gestures. Such is the case with a recent video shared on Instagram, which adds a precious gem to this genre.

In this particular video, a young boy named Ritik takes center stage as he passionately sings Kailash Kher's soulful track, 'Allah Ke Bande,' within the bustling confines of a crowded metro train in Delhi. The unique setting of the metro train enhances the allure of the performance, as the boy's voice reverberates through the bustling environment. For music enthusiasts, this video is an absolute delight, a treat that resonates with their love for soul-stirring melodies.

Ritik, the talented young singer, has gained recognition through this captivating video, which has been shared on his official Instagram handle. The clip showcases his remarkable vocal abilities and his ability to evoke emotions through his heartfelt rendition. It serves as a testament to the power of music to create meaningful moments and forge connections with the listeners.

For those who stumble upon this video, it offers a precious glimpse into the raw talent and potential that can be found in unexpected places. It reminds us of the universal language of music, capable of transcending barriers and touching souls. The shared video on Instagram becomes a source of inspiration, capturing the essence of human expression and the profound impact it can have on both the performer and the audience.

While the video garnered widespread appreciation, it also sparked a discussion about the legality of recording videos inside the metro. Some viewers expressed their awe and found the video "awesome," but others raised concerns regarding the act of filming within the metro premises.

It is worth noting that the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has recently reiterated its policy, emphasizing that filming videos inside the metro is strictly prohibited. The DMRC has implemented measures to enforce this policy, including the display of informative posters and catchy jargon, reminding passengers about the prohibition of recording videos while traveling on the metro.

The regulations surrounding filming inside the metro are in place to ensure the privacy and security of passengers, as well as to maintain the smooth functioning of the metro system. The DMRC's efforts to reiterate this policy serve as a reminder to all metro users to adhere to the rules and regulations set forth by the authorities.

 

