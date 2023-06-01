Viral video: Boy's door-slamming celebration after CSK's IPL win stuns internet

screengrab

New Delhi: On Tuesday, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) achieved a remarkable feat by clinching their 5th IPL trophy. The final match, which was delayed due to rain, reached an exhilarating conclusion when Ravindra Jadeja struck a crucial four off Mohit Chauhan's delivery in the last ball. This thrilling moment triggered an eruption of joy from a section of the crowd present at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

However, the impact of CSK's victory was not limited to the stadium. Similar reactions, both documented and undocumented, reverberated across the country in various locations such as restaurants, bars, screening halls, and living rooms, all filled with ardent CSK fans.

Girls : ladko main koi emotion nahi hote. Ekdum emotionless hote hain ye log



Meanwhile boys : pic.twitter.com/CpvCQ7z9WN — SwatKat (@swatic12) May 30, 2023

Among the many passionate reactions, one particular response from a hostel resident has gained immense traction on social media. The viral clip captures a young man sitting on a bunk bed next to one of his roommates, intensely watching the final ball on a tablet screen. As soon as Jadeja's winning shot connects, the ecstatic fan springs out of his bed, letting out screams of pure joy. His enthusiasm reaches such heights that he slams the hostel room door and wardrobe doors in exhilaration.

Amidst his continued exuberance and celebration, his roommates attempt to calm him down and regain control of the situation. However, the young fan's excitement proves unstoppable. Towards the conclusion of the clip, the group of boys can be seen rushing out into the corridor, propelled by their shared jubilation, to revel in CSK's victory.

The release of the clip on social media sparked a wide range of responses from users, resulting in a mix of bewilderment and laughter. People who came across the video were taken aback by the passionate display of the hostel resident and found themselves in varying states of amusement and surprise.

Many social media users expressed their astonishment at the fervent reaction of the young man, finding it difficult to comprehend the extent of his exuberance. The sheer intensity with which he celebrated CSK's victory left some viewers baffled, questioning the magnitude of his emotional investment in the match.

As the clip circulated across various platforms, it became a topic of discussion, generating memes, humorous comments, and playful banter among users. The unexpected and exaggerated reaction of the hostel resident became a source of lighthearted entertainment for many, showcasing the ability of such viral moments to bring people together through shared amusement.



One user acknowledged the intense devotion displayed by the fan in the clip, describing him as a "true CSK fan."

Meanwhile, another user characterized the fan's emotional state as being in a "different mood."