Boy grooves to SRK's ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ on crowded road, netizens say 'bhai tu pitega...'

Now, a video of a boy enthusiastically dancing to Pathaan's popular song Jhoome Jo Pathaan on a crowded street has gone viral, entertaining social med

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 01:17 PM IST

New Delhi: Since their release, the songs from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's upcoming film 'Pathaan' have been receiving a lot of attention. Unaffected by the controversies, fans of the two actors are thoroughly enjoying the songs. Both songs, 'Besharam Rang' and 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan,' have received a lot of buzz on social media, and videos of people creating viral Instagram reels based on them are plenty. Now, a video of a boy enthusiastically dancing to Pathaan's popular song Jhoome Jo Pathaan on a crowded street has gone viral, entertaining social media users. The video is shared on Instagram by user named Rohit Kumar. Watch it here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The viral video opens with Rohit dancing to Pathaan's hit song Jhoome Jo Pathaan on a crowded street. Dressed in a white T-shirt, he can be seen showing off his funny yet energetic dance moves which have caught the attention of social media. His steps were hilarious, and he completely nailed the hook steps.

Isn't it hilarious? Netizens agreed as they praised Rohit's confidence in the comments section.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the video:

“Bhai pakka pitega kissi din.” posted an Instagram user. “Mujhe laga abhi pitne wala hai.” shared another. “Hahaha mazza aagya ” commented a third. “Loved it.. this is so funny,” wrote a fourth.

