Viral video: Boy dances to Bhojpuri song 'Lollypop Lagelu' in front of school kids, netizens say 'tu pakka pitega..'

The boy was seen slaying some hilarious dance moves to popular Bhojpuri song 'Lollypop Lagelu' in front of school kids.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 03:02 PM IST

New Delhi: We, Indians, can groove to any music because all we need is a reason to dance.  Now a young boy without any fancy costume or shoes, was seen slaying some hilarious dance moves to popular Bhojpuri song 'Lollypop Lagelu' in front of school kids. The boy's funny moves have won him fans online, and a video featuring him has gone viral on social media. The video was posted on his official Instagram account, @therohitk_, and has received over 23,000 views.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rohit Kumar (@therohitk_)

The video shows Rohit dancing energetically to the upbeat music of Bhojpuri song in front of school kids. He nails his dance performance and even creates his own unique choreography, which only adds to the funny factor.

Isn't it humorous? In the comments section, netizens agreed, praising Rohit's confidence.

Here's how netizens reacted:

"Bhai pakka pitega kissi din," one Instagram user wrote. "Mujhe laga abhi pitne wala hai," another said. "Hahaha mazza aagya," said a third. "Loved it.. this is so funny," a fourth said.

Janhvi Kapoor looks lethal beauty in nude lehenga set, see PICS
Avatar The Way of Water becomes second biggest Hollywood opener in India, check out top 5 films here
Almond health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include these nuts in your diet
5 winter adventure sports you must try in Manali
Viral Photos of the Day: Kangana Ranaut shoots Emergency, Taapsee Pannu promotes Blurr
