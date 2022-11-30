Search icon
Viral video: Boy dances in crowded Delhi metro, netizens say 'peeche toh dekho'

Now a young boy without any fancy costume or shoes, was seen slaying some hilarious dance moves in Delhi's metro.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 04:06 PM IST

Screengrab

New Delhi: We, Indians can groove anywhere on any music because we just need a reason to dance.  Now a young boy without any fancy costume or shoes, was seen slaying some hilarious moves in Delhi's metro. The boy’s stylish moves have won hearts online and the clip featuring him has gone viral on social media. The clip is shared on his official Instagram account namely @therohitk_ and it has garnered more than 2 million views.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rohit Kumar (@therohitk_)

In the viral clip, the boy identified as Rohit Kumar can be seen shaking his legs to Sonu Nigam's Hello Brother in metro. He begins his performance in an excited and enthusiastic manner, which makes other passengers laugh.  If you look closely, two girl in the back also can be seen laughing. We're not sure if the girls' antics were intentional, but it certainly added to the video's laugh factor.

Read: THIS is YouTube’s most watched video of all time and you never noticed

The short clip has garnered more than 2 million views and more than 50,000 likes on Instagram. “#dance #view #song #reels #reelitfeelit #reelsinstagram #reelsvideo #reel #follow,” Rohit captioned the clip. 

Netizens could not stop gushing over the Rohit’s  hilarious moves as mixed reactions poured in the comments section. “Mast dance 1 no kiya bhai ,” wrote a Twitter user. “What is the maximum acceptable age to dance in metro? Asking for a friend,” joked another. “No need to laugh girls backside, he is a struggler for his dance in public, for that he had lots of trouble ,so respect him n his dance,” expressed a third. Bhai sama baandh diya,” commented a fourth.

 

