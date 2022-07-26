Search icon
Viral video: Bizarre, never-ending loop on Twitter leaves netizens confused, watch clip here

A video has lately gone viral on the internet where a person keeps zooming in on a picture for more than a minute.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 03:23 PM IST

There are a plethora of viral videos on the internet, but the most popular are those that include animals. We on our site has always shared these kinds of stories, but the one we have for you today is somewhat different from the others.

Due to its uniqueness, a video has lately gone viral on the internet. In the video, we see a person zooming in on a picture for more than a minute, and each time he does so, a new high-quality image appears. This kind of art is known as 'Zoomquilt'.

This viral video has been posted on twitter by 'Farklısın' with caption, " Watch till the end, look carefully DogeFather Elon resource never ends, accurate digital photography." In his post, he has also tagged billioner Elon Musk, Dogecone, creator of Dogecoin Shibetoshi Nakamoto and Elon's mother Maye Musk.

It’s no secret that Elon Musk loves Dogecoin, and Dogecoin typically loves him back. Dogecoin has had a fantastic year, so far. Billioner Elon Musk hs promoted  the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin numerious time from twitter.

