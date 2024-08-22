Viral video: Bird swallows four fish in under 15 seconds, internet is stunned

A viral video shows a bird swallowing four whole fish from a bowl in under 15 seconds, leaving viewers stunned.

In a jaw-dropping viral video, a bird was captured swallowing four whole fish from a bowl in less than 15 seconds, leaving viewers both astonished and amused. The short clip, shared on Twitter by the user @AMAZlNGNATURE, has taken the internet by storm, racking up 2.5k likes and counting.

This bird swallows 4 whole fish in less than 15 seconds pic.twitter.com/Du55HG9Ege — Nature is Amazing (@AMAZlNGNATURE) August 21, 2024

The video begins with the bird perched on the edge of a bowl filled with fish. Without hesitation, the bird quickly snatches up the fish one by one, gulping them down in rapid succession. In mere seconds, the bowl is empty, and the bird appears completely unfazed by its impressive feat. The sheer speed and efficiency of the bird's actions have left viewers in awe, with many expressing disbelief at what they had just witnessed.

As the video spread across social media, reactions poured in from all corners of the internet. Some users were amazed by the bird's ability to devour the fish so quickly, while others couldn't help but laugh at the bizarre yet fascinating sight.

One user commented, "I can't believe it! How did it even manage to do that so fast? Nature is wild!" Another added, "This bird has got some serious skills. It’s like watching an eating contest in the animal kingdom."

A third user humorously remarked, "This bird just put all of us to shame at our own dinner tables." Meanwhile, others were more concerned, with one person asking, "Is it even safe for the bird to eat like that? Hope it's okay!"