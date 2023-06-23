Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Viral video: Bird stays by its dead partner's side, what happened next will make you cry

The video portrays a bird unwilling to part from its deceased partner's side, conveying a profound sense of mourning and attachment. The heart-wrenching scene unfolds as a man attempts to move the lifeless bird away, yet its companion steadfastly clings onto it, refusing to let go.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 10:34 AM IST

Viral video: Bird stays by its dead partner's side, what happened next will make you cry
screengrab

New Delhi: Love, a concept that transcends boundaries and captures the essence of human emotions, is a complex and profound experience. Its true meaning often eludes precise definition, as it encompasses a wide spectrum of emotions, ranging from affection and compassion to profound attachment and selflessness. While it is most commonly associated with human relationships, love can also be observed and experienced in the animal kingdom, where the depths of emotion often leave us in awe.

A poignant video shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter serves as a powerful testament to the depths of love. The video portrays a bird unwilling to part from its deceased partner's side, conveying a profound sense of mourning and attachment. The heart-wrenching scene unfolds as a man attempts to move the lifeless bird away, yet its companion steadfastly clings onto it, refusing to let go. As the video progresses, it becomes apparent that the other bird has also passed away. In a somber act of respect, someone is seen burying the two birds together.

The emotional impact of the video is palpable, evoking a strong sense of empathy and compassion among viewers. One user poignantly commented, "The bird died of heartbreak," encapsulating the profound sorrow experienced by the surviving bird in the face of its partner's passing. Another user expressed their own emotional response, stating, "This made me emotional," highlighting the power of the video to elicit deep emotional connections.

While we may never fully comprehend the intricacies of love, this poignant video serves as a gentle reminder of the universality of emotion. It transcends the boundaries of species and touches the depths of our shared humanity. The unwavering devotion and refusal to let go displayed by the mourning bird exemplify the selflessness and profound attachment that define love in its purest form.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Mouni Roy raises the temperature in sexy black strapless gown at Cannes 2023, fans call her 'mermaid in black'
Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together
Hina Khan looks breathtaking in black bodycon dress, drops photos on Instagram
Meet Garmi actor Vyom Yadav who wanted to become a football player | Exclusive
In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Karnataka: 90 year old woman living in hut charged with Rs 1.03 lakh electricity bill
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.