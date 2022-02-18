Viral Video: Bindaas bride's stunning dance moves leave netizens spellbound

Ditching age-old stereotypes, would-be-brides in India have come a long way from taking out their own baaraat to wearing jeans for the big day to dancing on the wedding day. One such video of a dancing bride is going viral.

Donning a stunning red lehenga, the bindaas bride can be seen dancing like no one is watching her. Instead of sitting coyly in one corner with a shy look, the bride is seen dancing to the dhol beats. She is seen dancing in her own adorable style with super energetic steps.

The clip was shared on Instagram by brides_special with the caption, "Why should grooms have all the fun? Meet 'NOT A SHY BRIDE'. She just wanted to be herself, the super entertainer, cheerful, full of life." The video which was shared a day ago is going viral and has amassed around 500 likes with users loving the bride's crazy dance.

The makeup artist shared the video which got several comments. One user wrote, "Hahahha BINDAAAS BRIDE." Another commented, "She expressed the feelings of all the brides in one video." A third wrote, "Yeh toh pkka viral h video."

However this is not the first time a bride has shed the shy look. Sometime back, a bride in her total bindass way, broke the stereotypes and danced her heart out on Bollywood numbers like Kala Chasma from the film Baar Baar Dekho and Neend Churai Meri from the film Golmaal Again.