Headlines

When Rekha reacted to marriage rumours with Vinod Mehra: 'He was always...'

Viral video: Bikini-clad woman's shocking act with bird on beach sparks intense backlash

CBFC asks makers to reduce 'bra' mention, remove Mamata Banerjee reference in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Report

Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar frontrunner for caretaker PM post: Report

IBPS RRB PO Admit card 2023 out at ibps.in: See how to download, important details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

When Rekha reacted to marriage rumours with Vinod Mehra: 'He was always...'

Viral video: Bikini-clad woman's shocking act with bird on beach sparks intense backlash

CBFC asks makers to reduce 'bra' mention, remove Mamata Banerjee reference in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Report

Fatty liver: 5 swollen body parts that could be sign of liver disease

6 must-watch films of Suriya

10 biggest monuments built by Mughals

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

Project K: First Glimpse Of Kalki 2898 AD Shows Prabhas, Deepika Ruled By Dark Forces

Know Why Ryan Gosling Offered BTS’ Jimin His Guitar As Apology, What Is Barbie And BTS Connection?

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan And Oppenheimer Star Cast Talks About Preparation For Film

When Rekha reacted to marriage rumours with Vinod Mehra: 'He was always...'

CBFC asks makers to reduce 'bra' mention, remove Mamata Banerjee reference in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Report

This remake beat Lust Stories 2, Tiku Weds Sheru, Gaslight to become most-watched Hindi OTT film in first half of 2023

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Bikini-clad woman's shocking act with bird on beach sparks intense backlash

Viral Video Outrage: A shocking video of a bikini-clad woman on the beach sparks intense backlash as she displays irresponsible behavior towards a bird, leaving viewers in anger and disbelief.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 03:17 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Viral video: In today's digital age, the internet has become a powerful platform for sharing various aspects of life, including our interactions with nature. While numerous videos portray heartwarming scenes of people attempting to preserve harmony between nature and humans, there are instances where the complete opposite is shown, leaving a profound impact on viewers. One such video that recently emerged on social media depicts a woman in a bikini, seemingly relaxing at the beach, but her actions towards a flying bird have sparked outrage among netizens.

Shared on Instagram, this particular video has quickly become a subject of heated discussions, drawing attention to the consequences of irresponsible behavior towards wildlife. In the footage, the woman appears carefree, basking in the sun's warmth as the waves gently lap against the shore. Suddenly, she calls out to a passing bird, seemingly beckoning it closer. As the unsuspecting bird approaches, the woman's demeanor takes a disturbing turn. With an abrupt and forceful movement, she grabs the bird, seemingly without any regard for its well-being.

The video's content has left viewers in shock and anger, prompting an outpouring of reactions and comments expressing dismay and disapproval. The blatant act of capturing a wild bird in such a manner not only violates the principles of ethical conduct towards animals but also serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by human ignorance and insensitivity to nature.

The video's widespread viewership and the influx of angry comments from netizens underscore the intensity of the public's reaction towards this troubling incident. Many expressed their disdain for the woman's behavior, labeling it as utterly idiotic and irresponsible. The act of forcibly capturing a wild bird in such a manner struck a nerve with viewers, eliciting strong emotions of disturbance and concern.

One user's comment, "This is so stupid," succinctly captures the sentiment shared by many who witnessed the video. 

Another netizen reacted with shock and indignation, exclaiming, "Omg this is so disturbing, she must be punished."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash, Falaq, Jiya are acting over-smart, their game is restricted to gossip, arguments | Opinion

Explained: What is ‘phubbing’? How it is hampering relationships?

Meet Delhi-born MIT student who created device that can order pizza or Subway with your mind

'If you get out like this..': Zaheer Khan criticizes Indian star for getting out playing white-ball shot in 2nd Test

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel-starrer’s trailer preponed, to release on this date? Here’s what we know

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE