Bikers on a breakfast ride near Delhi were attacked by drunk men who assaulted them and damaged their luxury bikes, sparking outrage after the incident went viral.

A calm and joyful breakfast ride turned into a nightmare for a group of bikers after they were allegedly attacked by a group of drunk men on the outskirts of Delhi. The incident, which took place near the Dwarka Expressway, involved violence, threats, and damage to high-end motorcycles worth lakhs of rupees.

According to biker Hardik Sharma, the group was riding from Ambience Mall to Panchgaon in Manesar when a black Scorpio suddenly swerved dangerously close to them, almost causing an accident. Thinking it was best to avoid conflict, the bikers pulled over to let the SUV pass. But things quickly went downhill.

Instead of driving off, the SUV stopped, and several drunk men stepped out—some holding glasses in their hands. They allegedly started harassing the bikers and even assaulted them. One biker caught the shocking incident on camera. In the video, a biker is seen pleading with folded hands, saying “Bhaiya, sorry. Please,” as he is thumped in the chest. Later, one of the men violently grabs the biker’s helmet and shakes him. Another man walks up and slaps the biker.

Hardik Sharma, one of the victims, said he was seriously injured after being hit with an iron bat. “I survived only because I was wearing a helmet,” he told NDTV. He also claimed the attackers pulled out a knife and threatened to shoot him if he recorded any more videos.

The group’s expensive bikes, each worth between Rs 10 to Rs 25 lakh, were also badly damaged. Some riders fled the scene to protect their vehicles. Despite the seriousness of the assault, Hardik said he had to wait 12 hours just to register an FIR. He even used AI tools to help identify the attackers before the police could.

Although no arrests have been made yet, authorities said they have identified the suspects using CCTV footage and are working to locate them. The video has gone viral, leading to widespread outrage and calls for justice.

The incident has raised concerns over road rage and safety for bikers, especially when such high-value vehicles and lives are involved.