Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Viral video: Bike thieves try to escape through colony gate in Delhi, watchman saves the day

The incident happened at the Everest Apartments in south Delhi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 03:06 PM IST

Viral video: Bike thieves try to escape through colony gate in Delhi, watchman saves the day
Screen Grab

Two men attempted to steal a delivery agent's bike in Delhi's Kalkaji Extension today, but they crashed into the colony's gate when the guard closed it in time. The whole thing was caught by cctvs, and the resulting footage is quickly becoming viral online. Nearby people quickly apprehended one of the thief, while the other ran away.

Also, READ: Flipkart customer orders laptop worth thousands, receives Ghadi detergent soap instead

When the delivery man arrived at the Everest Apartments in south Delhi, he proceeded to ring a doorbell but forgot the key to his bike in the ignition. The burglar saw his opportunity and attempted to make a quick getaway after starting the bike.

However, the delivery man yelled, and the security guard quickly locked the society gates. When they attempted to slip through the gap, the burglar slammed into it, knocking them from their bike.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Winter diet for pregnant women: 5 food important during pregnancy
Bigg Boss OTT fame Neha Bhasin sets internet on fire with her bold looks in bikini
Ahead of IPL 2023 auction, meet the glamorous 'mystery girls' who stole the show last season
Streaming This Week: Monica O My Darling, Mukhbir, Tanaav, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, gorgeous model who has insane 22 million followers
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical illusion: Can you spot the number hidden in THIS pic?
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.