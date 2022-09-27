Viral video: Bike thieves try to escape through colony gate in Delhi, watchman saves the day

Screen Grab

Two men attempted to steal a delivery agent's bike in Delhi's Kalkaji Extension today, but they crashed into the colony's gate when the guard closed it in time. The whole thing was caught by cctvs, and the resulting footage is quickly becoming viral online. Nearby people quickly apprehended one of the thief, while the other ran away.

When the delivery man arrived at the Everest Apartments in south Delhi, he proceeded to ring a doorbell but forgot the key to his bike in the ignition. The burglar saw his opportunity and attempted to make a quick getaway after starting the bike.

However, the delivery man yelled, and the security guard quickly locked the society gates. When they attempted to slip through the gap, the burglar slammed into it, knocking them from their bike.