Viral video: Bike stunt to impress girl goes miserably wrong, netizens say 'gajab bezzati hai yaar'

Screengrab

New Delhi: Since time immemorial, Bollywood has taught us that boys must go above and beyond to win a girl's heart. Many young people have been influenced by superficial Bollywood teachings and have continued to do crazy things for the sake of love. Bike stunts have become a popular way for men to impress women. This particular boy thought it would be a good idea to win the heart of a girl by performing a bike stunt. However, things did not go as planned and the video of the whole incident went crazy viral on social media.

Taking to Instagram, an account named @stylishalam_ shared the short segment which shows a boy riding on a motorcycle. Soon he spots a girl standing at the distance. In a bid to impress her, the boy tries to perform a risky stunt. Moments later, the boy loses his balance and falls off the motorbike with a thud, embarrassing himself in front of the girl.

The video was shared on October 29 and has since raked up more than 19 million views and over 332k likes. Netizens couldn't get enough of the clip, as evidenced by the comments section, which was flooded with hilarious reactions. A user wrote, "He will never forget this embarrassment. i am still laughing". "This is so funny, hahaha" read another comment. One wrote, "This is so embarrassing... i really loved this video and watched it more than ten times.. each time it is making me laugh so hard."