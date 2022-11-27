Bihar teacher teaches students in unique way, viral video reminds netizens of 'Taare Zameen Par'

Screengrab

New Delhi: Some teachers go above and beyond their call of duty to teach students in ways that prepare them for a better future. A clip showing one such teacher recently surfaced on the internet. The video is from Bihar, and it shows a primary school teacher who is winning hearts by thinking outside the box and making learning enjoyable for her students.

Because it’s not only what you teach, but how you do it and how much of it is understood by students also that matters!



Sample this. A teacher in Bihar’s Banka teaching her students. Look at the smiles on the faces of students! Tells you the whole story! pic.twitter.com/pEuvp1UA5M — Dipak Kumar Singh (@DipakKrIAS) November 23, 2022

Shared on Twitter by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Dipak Kumar Singh, the viral video shows a teacher named Khusboo Kumari teaching her students using the song and gestures. It captures her expressions as well as the reactions of the students, who can be seen smiling and following the teacher's instructions. “Because it’s not only what you teach, but how you do it and how much of it is understood by students also that matters! Sample this. A teacher in Bihar’s Banka teaches her students. Look at the smiles on the faces of students! Tells you the whole story!” IFS officer captioned the clip.

READ: After Pakistani girl Ayesha's dance performance, video of Indian girl grooving to 'London Thumakda' goes viral

The video was posted on November 23. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 29,000 views and received a lot of love from netizens. Social media were reminded of Aamir Khan's character from the movie Taare Zameen Par. Many lauded Khusboo for making her classes vibrant with her unique teaching style.

“These innovations in teaching must be appreciated,” posted a Twitter user. “Kudos to you mam for imparting confidence in these students, when teacher provides a positive environment for anything then only children can do better. Lovely,” expressed another. “Lots of respect to the teacher because of his excellent way of teaching style” commented a third. “Learning should not be a task.. it should be fun. It’s extremely important to make the entire process joyous. Zero fatigue education. That’s what this exceptionally talented teacher is bringing onto the table. We need many more like her. Kudos to her!,” wrote a fourth. What are your thoughts on the video?